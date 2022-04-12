Statewide welcome to Medicare educational events announced

COLUMBUS – Ohio Department of Insurance Director Judith L. French announced a series of statewide spring “Welcome to Medicare” educational in-person and virtual events for Ohioans new to Medicare. The department’s Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP), the state’s official Medicare educational and enrollment assistance program, will conduct the events from April through June.

“Ohioans on Medicare will learn the most important aspects of Medicare in a comfortable setting where they can ask any questions that come to mind,” French said. “This is about Medicare consumers becoming more knowledgeable and empowered so they make the best financial and insurance decisions for their needs.”

OSHIIP Medicare experts will provide an overview of Medicare coverage options, prescription drug coverage, supplement plans, Medicare Advantage plans, eligibility, enrollment, financial assistance, and important deadlines.

Last year, OSHIIP, through all of its services and outreach, saved Ohioans on Medicare $24 million by helping identify suitable coverage options and financial assistance programs.

Visit the department’s website, www.insurance.ohio.gov, for Welcome to Medicare in-person and virtual events schedules. OSHIIP staff is available at 1-800-686-1578 and [email protected] to answer Medicare questions. You can follow OSHIIP on Facebook.