Crawford County Public Health celebrates National Public Health Week

BUCYRUS – During the first full week of April each year, the American Public Health Association (APHA) brings together communities across the United States to observe National Public Health Week as a time to recognize the contributions of public health and highlight issues that are important to improving our nation’s health. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a critical reminder of the importance of public health efforts to assure all can be healthy.

This year’s theme, Public Health Is Where You Are, will be celebrated April 4-10, 2022. Public health serves a critical, yet often invisible, role in our health. While a doctor’s role is to treat individuals, public health looks at the health of a community. Public health aims to prevent health threats before they occur. We research the risk of illness and take actions to stop the spread of infectious diseases. We introduce prevention and early detection activities to help individuals enjoy longer and healthier lives. We protect against environmental health hazards throughout our community.

Celebrate National Public Health Week with us, Crawford County Public Health, your community leader in health, wellness, outreach and prevention. This year’s daily themes include: Racism – A Public Health Crisis (Monday), Public Health Workforce – Essential to our Future (Tuesday), Community – Collaboration and Resilience (Wednesday), World Health Day – Health is a Human Right (Thursday), Accessibility – Closing the Health Equity Gap (Friday), Climate Change – Taking Action for Equity (Saturday), Mental Wellness – Redefining the Meaning of Health (Sunday).

To learn more about National Public Health Week, visit https://nphw.org/ . For more information about Crawford County Public Health, visit the website www.crawfordhealth.org . To keep up with daily information and program activities, be sure to follow Crawford County Public Health on Facebook.