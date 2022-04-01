School hosting online auction fundraiser

GALION — A message from St. Joseph Church: “At the beginning of the pandemic, we had the annual Spring Fundraiser planned for our Catholic school. Then, everything got shut down. We had hopes of rescheduling the in-person fundraiser, but feel at this point, it’s best to move on to having an online auction of those items that were donated. The online auction will begin on Sunday, March 27 at 8 a.m. and will end on Monday, April 4 at 8 a.m.

The website is https://www.32auctions.com/stjosephgalion. We will accept cash or checks. Items will need to be picked up at St. Joseph Parish Office between the hours of 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on April 5 – April 7 or call to set up a pickup time. We have wonderful donations to bid on and hope you will enjoy this auction.”