Galion Schools hosting Mobile Food Pantry event March 30

GALION — The Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North CentralOhio, will hold the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, March 30.
Second Harvest will be distributing FREE assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 4-5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on March 30. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event here –https://bit.ly/SH-FB_MAR30.
Registration is not required but highly recommended. This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:
- Masks are optional during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded
- Please remain in your vehicle
- Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle
- Food cannot be placedin the front orback seat area
- Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items
- Two households per vehicle
Families with questions can call (419) 468-3432, ext. 11002. The Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers. Partial funding for this program was provided by the City of Galion.