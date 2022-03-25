Upcoming programs at Crawford County Parks

Nature Hike

Sunday, March 27 at 3 p.m. at Heckert Nature Preserve enjoy as the first days of spring are a time of rapid change. Birds begin their breeding cycle while amphibians, plants, and even insects emerge after months of dormancy. Meet Warren Uxley for an informative hike on an early spring day.

Little Explorers: Vernal Pool Exploration

On Thursday, March 31 at 5 p.m. the Carpenter’s Bottom Little Explorers, an interactive program for children ages 0-5 years, will focus on stimulating the senses for infants while also engaging fine motor skills for toddlers. Join Naturalist Abby and Baby Vinny to explore a vernal pool by dip-netting for amphibians and macroinvertebrates. It will be a short hike to get to the vernal pool, so a baby carrier rather than a stroller is suggested. Dress for the weather, bring a change of clothes, and wear old shoes or boots that you wouldn’t mind getting muddy or wet. Nets will be provided.

at least part of the program.