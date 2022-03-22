Passports a fun way to visit state parks

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ new Ohio State Parks Passport is a fun way to visit all of Ohio’s scenic state parks with the added benefit of giving visitors a chance to commemorate each visit.

Ohio State Park Passport StampThe Ohio State Parks Passport is also easy to use. The full-color 6×9 booklet includes regional maps, photographs, and individual pages for each Ohio State Park. Each park page highlights facilities, available activities, interesting facts, and local contact information.

Users are encouraged to visit park facilities to “stamp” their own passports, or they can use the full set of park decals conveniently included with each passport.

Then tell them about your experience. Feel free to send them your comments, suggestions, and announcements that you’ve visited all 75 parks.