BELLVILLE — Following are community updates provide by Mayor Terri Brenkus.

Easter Egg Hunt

The Country Meadow Care Center Easter Egg Hunt is scheduled for Good Friday, April 15 at 11 a.m. along with Cookies and Milk with the Chief. Country Meadow Care Center is accepting candy donation for their residents to fill thousands of eggs for the event.

Dumpter Days

Dumpster Day has been set for May 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You must be a Bellville/Jefferson Twp. resident and show an I.D. to participate. This takes place on the gravel area behind Elzy Milling and Trade.

Soldier Memorial

We are expecting construction to start on the Soldier Memorial (at the new Bellville Cemetery) next week which has been funded by residents and businesses.

Clean-up day

Clear Fork Youth League hosting a clean up day on Saturday, April 2nd which starts at 9 a.m. to clean up fields from flooding.

Dog Park

The Dog park construction is slated to start mid-April weather permitting.

Arbor Day

Arbor Day Celebration is scheduled for April 30 at 10 a.m. at the bandstand.

Family Field Day

ODNR Family Field Day will be held on Oct. 9 (rain date Oct. 16) at Charles Palm Park. We will have a BB Gun range, 50 fishing poles (and bait) and an archery trailer from 1 to 4 p.m.