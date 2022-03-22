Bellville news as reported in 1888

BELLVILLE — Home damaged by fire: The old Sargent homestead, located at the corner of Main Street and Durbin Avenue, at present owned and occupied by Lewis Garber, was partially destroyed by fire about noon last Saturday. The family was burning green wood and had put some of it in the oven of the cook stove to dry. While at dinner some of the wood caught fire. Mr. Garber place the burning stick outside of the door and went back to his dinner.

The wind fanned the smoldering fire into a flame and it being near the house the weather-boarding caught fire and a hole was soon burned through. The flames then climbed up between the weatherboard and the plaster and into the garret.

The smoke by this time, attracted the notice of neighbors, who have the alarm. The fire company were soon on the scene but experience difficulty in locating the fire. Most of the household goods were removed, but a considerable quantity of valuable bedding and clothing was destroyed.

Unfortunately, Mr. Garber was not carrying any insurance and his loss, amounting to $1,000, is total. He moved his goods into the Carpenter residence, located three doors farther south on Main St., and will soon begin work rebuilding.

Newspaper competitor: The Mocking Bird Publishing Company has rented rooms in the Fisher Block and have ordered presses and material and will soon being business as a rival of the Bellville Star.

Moved: Dave Palm has moved his barber shot into a first-floor room on the east side of Main Street.

New quarters: The Commercial Bank moved into its new quarters on Tuesday. The moving of its immense safe was a heavy job, but it was easily accomplished by Mike Bolinger and an army of assistants. The ceiling and walls of the new room have been beautifully decorating and the fixtures and equipment of the bank will be of a style to correspond with their surroundings. The change of location is a good one and will be appreciated by patrons of the bank.