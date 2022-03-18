Alert: water main break on Portland Way North

EMERGENCY ALERT: There is a water main break on Portland Way North. All homes and businesses on Portland Way North, between Heise Park Lane and Timberlane Drive, will NOT have water service while repairs are made. This includes Cedargate Apartments. We do not currently know how long service will be disrupted, or if a Boil Advisory will be issued. Please avoid driving in this area so crews can safely perform emergency repairs.

As of 6:21 p.m.. the road is open to traffic. People are still advised to not drive in the area.

Drug Mart is noted to be affected by the water outage.

Information provided by the City of Galion.

