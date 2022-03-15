Northmor kindergarten registration open

Registration for residents of the Northmor Local School District for the 2022-2023 school year for Kindergarten & Preschool will be online starting at 8 a.m. on February 1, 2022 at http://tiny.cc/pkkg-reg.

Preschool Registration ENDED at 3:30PM on February 25, 2022.

PRESCHOOL: If you registered for preschool in the past, you will still need to register again. Priority enrollment is given to students who will be age 4 by August 1st. You do not need to bring in any documents unless you are called to set up a screening, then you will bring with you proof of residency, birth certificate, immunization record, and social security card.

KINDERGARTEN: Registration for Kindergarten will be done online, but it is not complete until proof of residency, birth certificate, immunization records and social security card are brought to the Elementary office. Once all documents are received, you will be contacted in August to schedule a time during the first few days of school for your child to take the Ohio Kindergarten Readiness Assessment.

Kindergarten students must be age 5 before August 1, 2022. If you live in another district, you must register for Kindergarten in that district, then apply for Open Enrollment in April for Northmor. Open enrollment is not accepted for Preschool.

If you have any questions, please call the school at 419-947-1900, option #3.