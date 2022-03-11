GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 8-10
A man was arrested on Payne Avenue for a warrant from Crestline Police Department.
A man was given a verbal warning for speed on Gelsanliter Road.
A female was cited for speed on State Route 309.
There was a report made of a stolen old fashioned glider on Harding Way East.
A report was made on Third Avenue for harassing phone calls.
A theft of identity was reported on Harding Way East.
A man was cited for expired license on Harding Way East.
There was a report made at Heise Park of a man on a mini bike, riding on softball fields.
Officers issued a verbal warning to a man for a loud exhaust and light cover on Market Street.
A male was issued a verbal warning for littering on Harding Way East.
Information was taken for a report of harassment on Portland Way North.
There was a non-injury accident reported on Portland Way North.
A drunk driver was reported on Harding Way West, the area was cleared.
