GALION POLICE REPORTS

March 8-10

A man was arrested on Payne Avenue for a warrant from Crestline Police Department.

A man was given a verbal warning for speed on Gelsanliter Road.

A female was cited for speed on State Route 309.

There was a report made of a stolen old fashioned glider on Harding Way East.

A report was made on Third Avenue for harassing phone calls.

A theft of identity was reported on Harding Way East.

A man was cited for expired license on Harding Way East.

There was a report made at Heise Park of a man on a mini bike, riding on softball fields.

Officers issued a verbal warning to a man for a loud exhaust and light cover on Market Street.

A male was issued a verbal warning for littering on Harding Way East.

Information was taken for a report of harassment on Portland Way North.

There was a non-injury accident reported on Portland Way North.

A drunk driver was reported on Harding Way West, the area was cleared.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

