Crawford Success Center Presents Arts for Success Virtual Event and Auction

BUCYRUS — The Crawford Success Center, part of North Central State College, will kick off the 2022 “Arts for Success” on Thursday, March 3 beginning at 5:00 p.m. It will include an online auction as well as feature local talent performances throughout the night. The theme is “The Show Must Go On.” The event will be held virtually to ensure the safety of all those wanting to participate.

“Arts for Success” will support the life-changing work being done to prepare our area workforce for new careers and will benefit the CSC students through scholarships and vital training needs.

This Crawford County centric evening will showcase the skills of area artists, high school students, and our community through a live and silent auction online format at www.artsforsuccess.com. Those wishing to see the items in person, before the auction, are welcome to stop at the Crawford Success Center located at 130 N. Walnut Street, Bucyrus, OH, 44820 on Tuesday, February 22nd – Thursday, February 24th during regular business hours or by appointment by contacting Nathan Harvey at nharvey@ncstatecollege.edu.

Auction items will also be available to view before the event beginning February 22nd at www.artsforsuccess.com.

“Arts for Success supports local students attending North Central State College without having to leave our area and will equip our workforce to meet the demands of the economy,” says Nathan Harvey, director of the Crawford Success Center.

“The Arts for Success event ensures Crawford County has an important resource for long-term sustainability, workforce training, and scholarships,” explains Chris Copper, North Central State College vice president, foundation, government relations & development. “With the help of our community and those with an appreciation for the arts that attend, we will ensure students have scholarships available to make their dreams a reality.”

OhioHealth is the presenting sponsor for the 2022 “Arts for Success.” Other sponsors include North Central Ohio Media Group, Ohio Mutual, Avita Health Systems, Park National Bank, MTD Willard, Lind Media, Mizick Miller, Schmidt Security Pro, and ARK Realty.

For more information about the event contact: Nathan Harvey,Manager, Crawford Success Center; Phone: 419-755-9039; nharvey@ncstatecollege.edu