GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 4-7

An ambulance transported a woman to the hospital who had fallen in the area of Fairview Avenue.

A parking complaint was made on South Market Street for a vehicle that was stuck on private property.

There was a disabled vehicle due to snow on Portland Way North, citizen was able to get the vehicle out.

A parking complaint was made on North Market Street. Officers arrived to a report of a vehicle parked in front of someone’s garage.

Police and medics responded to an overdose at the Rainbow Motel on Charles Street. A report was filed.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Libby Lane.

Police responded to a utility complaint on Harding Way West.

Officers responded to a suspicious person report on East Walnut Street. The result was kids throwing snowballs.

A parking report was made on Grove Avenue for a vehicle sitting in the alley.

A warning was issued for an obstructed license plate on Sixth Avenue.

Officer issued a warning for an expired license plate on Mansfield Road.

Police responded to a theft from a vehicle at Avita Health Systems.

Officers responded to a call of an unruly juvenile on Switzer Drive.

Officer issued a warning for a turn signal on Church Street.

A missing person report was made on North Market Street and the person is believed to be in Delaware.

An officer was wanted for a report of a man driving into a snow bank on Westgate Road.

A man was cited for driving under suspension on West Church Street.

A report of a domestic dispute was made on North Market Street.

Officers cited a man for driving under suspension and no license plate on Libby Lane.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/02/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-1.jpg

Staff Report

Infortmation provided by the Galion Police Department.

