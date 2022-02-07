GALION POLICE REPORTS

Feb. 4-7
An ambulance transported a woman to the hospital who had fallen in the area of Fairview Avenue.
A parking complaint was made on South Market Street for a vehicle that was stuck on private property.
There was a disabled vehicle due to snow on Portland Way North, citizen was able to get the vehicle out.
A parking complaint was made on North Market Street. Officers arrived to a report of a vehicle parked in front of someone’s garage.
Police and medics responded to an overdose at the Rainbow Motel on Charles Street. A report was filed.
Officers responded to a domestic dispute on Libby Lane.
Police responded to a utility complaint on Harding Way West.
Officers responded to a suspicious person report on East Walnut Street. The result was kids throwing snowballs.
A parking report was made on Grove Avenue for a vehicle sitting in the alley.
A warning was issued for an obstructed license plate on Sixth Avenue.
Officer issued a warning for an expired license plate on Mansfield Road.
Police responded to a theft from a vehicle at Avita Health Systems.
Officers responded to a call of an unruly juvenile on Switzer Drive.
Officer issued a warning for a turn signal on Church Street.
A missing person report was made on North Market Street and the person is believed to be in Delaware.
An officer was wanted for a report of a man driving into a snow bank on Westgate Road.
A man was cited for driving under suspension on West Church Street.
A report of a domestic dispute was made on North Market Street.
Officers cited a man for driving under suspension and no license plate on Libby Lane.
Infortmation provided by the Galion Police Department.