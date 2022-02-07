Crawford County primary election

May 3, 2022

ISSUES

**Not Certified**

BUCYRUS 1A

Shall the sale of wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of ten a.m. and midnight by Aldi, Inc., Ohio, dba Aldi 79, an applicant for a D6 liquor permit who is engaged in the business of operating a grocery store at 1885 E. Mansfield Road, Bucyrus, Ohio 44820 in this precinct?

PLYMOUTH-SHILOH

Shall a levy renewing an existing levy be imposed by the Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District for the purpose of avoiding an operating deficit in the sum of three hundred twenty-five thousand dollars ($325,000) per year, and a levy of taxes to be made outside of the ten-mill limitation estimated by the county auditor to average three and nine tenths (3.9) mills for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to thirty-nine cents ($0.39) for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 5 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT

A renewal of a tax for the benefit of the Crawford Park District for the purpose of providing current and future operating needs of the park district including, but not limited to daily operations, property acquisition, and capital improvements at a rate not exceeding 0.4 mill for each one dollar of valuation, which amounts to $0.04 for each one hundred dollars of valuation, for 10 years, commencing in 2022, first due in calendar year 2023.

AUBURN TOWNSHIP

Shall the sale of beer, wine and mixed beverages be permitted for sale on Sunday between the hours of ten a.m. and midnight by Wagon Wheel Campground LLC, an applicant for a D-6 liquor permit who is engaged in the business of café/convenience store at 6787 Baker 47, Shelby, OH 44875 in this precinct?

CANDIDATES

Republican ballot; no Democrat candidates have filed.

County Commissioner

Tim Ley

Corey Orewiler

Dale A. Wolfe

Full Term Commencing 1/1/2023

(Vote for not more than 1)

County Auditor

Robyn M. Sheets

Full Term Commencing 3/13/2023

(Vote for not more than 1)

For information on the primary or other questions about voting, contact the Crawford County Board of Elections, 419-562-8721, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

You may also visit crawfordcountyohioboe.gov/.

