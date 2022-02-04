LEESVILLE GRANGE NEWS

Leesville Grange #2078 met at Jefferson Township Fire Department on Tuesday, Feb. 1. President Donald Graf presided over the meeting.

The opening prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag was given by Chaplain Pro-Tem Priscilla Laughbaum.

The Legislative report was House Bill 60 for the legalization of marijuana for autism treatment passes health committee.

The Family Activities report was in the Nifty Needles categories are afghans, baby car seat/stroller/swing cover, embroidery, counted cross stitch and plastic canvas craft.

The Deaf Activities Chairman reported on what is sensorineural hearing loss and what causes it.

Community Service Chairman asked members to bring 16 oz. jars of peanut butter for Haiti.

Lecturer asked members to review rules for art and photography contests.

Communications was form to be filled out for Ohio State Grange convention delegate nomination and returned to Deputy Dorothy Eckert.

Lecturer’s Program theme for the evening “The Weird Backstory behind those Valentine’s Day Candy Hearts”.

The next regular Leesville Grange #2078/Crawford Co. Pomona Grange #36 meeting will be held at Jefferson Township Fire Department at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

Refreshments will be a special green food item covered dish.