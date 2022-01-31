GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 28-30

Police issued a verbal warning for speed on Portland Way South.

An officer took information for a report of an assault on Eighth Avenue.

Police responded to a report of a reckless driver on Railroad Street.

A male was arrested for drug abuse on Galion Arms Court.

An officer completed a welfare check on South Street.

Police cited a female for operating a vehicle under the influence on Harding Way East.

Officer issued a warning for a loud exhaust on the corner of Erie Street and Park Avenue.

Police arrested a man for operating a vehicle under the influence and child endangerment on Portland Way North.

Officer wanted on Cherry Street for a report of a stolen propane tank.

A woman was issued a warning for disorderly conduct at Tim Hortons.

A barking dog complaint was made on South Union Street.

A suspicious person was reported on East Church Street.

Staff Report

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

