GALION POLICE REPORTS

Jan. 20-23
Police issued a citation to a motorist for non-compliance/suspension.
Children Services requested an officer at a South Market Street residence. An iPad was taken for evidence.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for no head/tail lights on Harding Highway West.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for no tag light and not using a turn signal on Fairview Avenue.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for one head light on Harding Highway West and Union Street.
Police cited a woman at Portland North Way and Timberlane Drive for failure to reinstate.
A portable stop sign has been placed at the intersection of South Riblet Street and Dawsett Avenue.
Police investigated a report of a reckless driver on State Route 98 but found no violations.
A possible water main break on Primrose Street was checked.
A man was taken into custody after a theft at Valero on State Route 598.
A report of gun shots being fired past Hillcrest Avenue. It was goose hunting outside the city limits.
Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for failure to display two headlights and license plate light on Harding Way West.
Police took information on a hit-and-run accident on Sixth Avenue.
Police issued a motorist a verbal warning for a stop violation on Parson Street.
Information provided by the Galion Police Department.