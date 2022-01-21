Richland SWCD offers wreath workshop Feb. 8

MANSFIELD — Join Richland Soil and Water Conservation District (Richland SWCD) Feb. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Richland County Longview Center located at 1495 W. Longview Avenue, Mansfield, for a Conservation Creation workshop.

In honor of Valentine’s Day being a big day for big hearts, workshop participants will make a pink, red and white wreath made from pinecones to keep or share. Richland SWCD will provide the materials and tools needed to make the wreath. The workshop costs $6.00 per person and reservations may be made at https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar.

For more information on this workshop and future arts and crafts workshops, please visit https://richlandswcd.net/get-involved/calendar or call 419-747-8684.

Richland Soil and Water Conservation District develops, implements, and assists landowners, government agencies and our partners with a wide range of natural resource conservation programs.

