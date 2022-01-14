Crawford County tax bills have been mailed

BUCYRUS — Property owners across Crawford County will soon be receiving their tax bills for 2022, and County Auditor Robyn Sheets and County Treasurer Cindy Edwards provided details regarding Crawford County’s property tax bills that were recently mailed to all property owners.

Sheets stated that the changes are due, in part, to completion of the State of Ohio Mandated Triennial Update and the approval of levies by Crawford County voters. The Triennial Update is a statistical analysis of property sales that occurred during 2018, 2019, and 2020. According to Auditor Sheets, property values increased by an average of 17% on residential properties throughout Crawford County. Ohio law requires the county auditor to regularly appraise all real property within the county to reflect market values. Those market values are determined by the agreed upon exchange of resources between a willing buyer and a willing seller.

Normal growth and development are factors that affect land values, land use, and property appeal, and the goal of a Triennial Update is to rebalance the distribution of values across the County based on the sales taking place during the 3-year period. The statutorily required reappraisals and updates are done to ensure that each property owner pays their fair share of the financial support for the levy requests by cities, schools, townships, etc., that are approved by the voters.

It is important to remember that the county auditor is not authorized to raise or lower property taxes. Tax rates are determined by the budgetary requests of each governmental entity as authorized by vote of the people and are computed in strict accordance with procedures required by the State Department of Tax Equalization.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, property owners affected by the Triennial Update were mailed a letter that provided them with the opportunity to discuss any property value changes with the Auditor’s Office. Crawford County experienced a large turnout to discuss individual properties with owners, provide clarification, and answer questions they may have had.

“Now that tax bills have been mailed out, we expect to hear from other property owners across the County who may want to discuss the new values established for the properties and did not have the opportunity to meet with us before,” Sheets stated. Auditor Sheets also noted that, “We will have appraisal staff available to discuss specific questions that the taxpayers may have as they come in to pay their property taxes or if they want to call the office for questions. Property taxation in Ohio is complex and it is important for property owners to understand the factors and components that make up the tax charged.”

Tax Bill Payment Information

County Treasurer Cindy Edwards outlines the administrative procedures of her office regarding the billing and payment process.

• First-half real estate bills for 2021 were mailed on January 10, 2022.

• If you don’t receive a tax bill by Jan. 14, 2022, call her office at 419-562-7861.

• The final date for payment is Feb. 7, 2022. Mailed payments must have a U.S. postmark of Feb. 7, 2022, or earlier to avoid additional penalties.

• After this date, a 10% penalty will be charged.

• Credit card payments will be accepted over the phone by calling 1-855-825-0556, or via the internet at www.crawford-co.org.

• Tax rates will be included with tax bills or copies are available in the Treasurer’s Office or accessible via the internet.

• Property owners with purchase agreements should ensure that taxes are paid timely in order to avoid further penalties or legal action.

• Tax payments may also be made at any branch of Park National Bank or First Federal Community Bank. You must bring current tax bills if this option is chosen.

• Taxpayers may also submit their property tax payments via the mail slot at the entrance to the courthouse. Please enclose your tax bill if using this method.

• Prepayment of taxes for next year begins in July of 2022. For more information, contact the County Treasurer’s Office.

• Payment plans are available for property owners that have delinquent charges. For more information, contact the County Treasurer’s Office.

In Conclusion

Sheets and Edwards encourage all real estate property owners to review their tax bills to ensure that they completely understand the charges being assessed. Additionally, Sheets and Edwards offer these suggestions:

• Review your tax bill thoroughly.

• Make sure you are taking advantage of all tax credits available to you.

• Determine what is causing your tax bill to increase — a change in your property value and/or additional levies.

• If the property value has increased, would you sell your property for the value indicated?

• If you disagree with the value assigned to your home, you may file a complaint with any evidence (such as recent sales data, construction costs, a recent appraisal of your property, etc.) you have, to the Crawford County Board of Revision, who is authorized by law to hear such complaints and is comprised of the President of the Board of Commissioners, the County Treasurer, and the County Auditor.

• Complaints and evidence must be submitted to the Board of Revision, via the County Auditor’s Office by March 31, 2022.

• Complaint forms are available at the County Auditor’s Real Estate Department or by accessing the County’s Auditor’s website at www.crawford-co.org

The County Treasurer’s Office can be reached at 419-562-7861 and the County Auditor’s Office can be reached at 419-562-7941.

