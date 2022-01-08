Leesville Grange holds January meeting

LEESVILLE — Leesville Grange #2078/Crawford County Pomona Grange #36 met at Jefferson Township Fire Department on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. Master/President Donald Graf gave prayer before soup supper held before the meeting. Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting preceded by Chaplain Pro-Tem Priscilla Laughbaum giving prayer followed by Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag.

The Legislative report was resolutions passed at the convention in the categories of Agriculture, Budget, Grange By-laws, Citizenship, Education/Health, Labor/Judiciary, and Transportation/Taxation published in The Ohio Granger.

The Family Activities Chairperson, Priscilla Laughbaum reported on Reading Room Quilt using fabrics provided by Family Activities Directors. Corrections made in the recipe of the rippled coffee cake and can’t leave alone bars.

The Deaf Activities Chairman had article read about scientists link hearing loss with dementia and what is behind the decline and where do we start.

Community Service Chairman reported on Community Service Director received 30 Subordinate reports and 5 Pomona reports. A monetary donation was given to Salvation Army. We will be donating hygiene disaster relief kits for Western Kentucky.

Ohio State Lecturer announced Kathie Burkman placed second in Grange and first in Agriculture programs to share. There is a contest for a homemade game.

Communications were thank you note from Friends of Crawford Park District for membership donation, C.A.M.P. for monetary donation for Thanksgiving basket and non-perishable food items and paper products for Crestline Community Christmas. Request for donation for Flying Horse Farm.

Lecturer’s Program theme was “National Sunday Supper Day.”

The next regular Leesville Grange #2078 meeting will be held at Jefferson Twp. Fire Dept. at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Lunch will be a special dish made with cherries.

