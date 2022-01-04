GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 27

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported at a business in the 1400 block of State Route 598. A juvenile involved in the incident was taken into custody by police.

Police issued a warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Mansfield Road and Gelsanliter Road.

Police investigated a report of a single-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 61. The driver told police that he struck a deer that was crossing the road. The driver was not injured. The motorist drove his vehicle away from the scene. Police took information for a report.

Police issued warnings for loud music to two male subjects after receiving a complaint from a resident in the 100 block of West Church Street.

Police issued a warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of First Avenue and Dawsett Avenue.

Police issued a warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Mansfield Road and Gelsanliter Road.

Police issued a citation for operating a vehicle without a valid license to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Street.

Dec. 28

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after responding to a domestic dispute at a residence in the 100 block of West Parson Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Market Street and Crawford-Morrow County Line Road.

Police issued a citation for not maintaining assured clear distance ahead to a motorist following a two-vehicle traffic crash that occurred in the 300 block of Harding Way West. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were driven away from the scene.

Police issued a citation for failure to reinstate driver’s license to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Harding Way West.

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Charles Street.

Dec. 29

Police investigated a report of vandalism of a vehicle that occurred in the 300 block of South Street. Individual told police that the catalytic converter was stolen off of his vehicle.

Police arrested a male subject who was wanted on a felony warrant. The male subject was taken into custody at a residence in the 200 block of West Summit Street.

Dec. 30

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of assault after responding to an incident at a residence in the 700 block of South Boston Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged robbery that was reported at a residence in the 700 block of South Boston Street. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for operating a vehicle with expired license tags to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of West Church Street and Union Street.

Police arrested a female subject who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant issued in Marion County. Police took the female subject into custody at a residence in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue.

Dec. 31

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct after responding to a domestic violence incident in the 400 block of South Boston Street.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct after responding to an incident at a residence in the 600 block of Willowcrest Lane.

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported in the 6600 block of Brandt Road. Individual told police that $395 was stolen from them via a cash app. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 300 block of North Market Street.

Jan. 1

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence and domestic violence after responding to an incident at a residence in the 300 block of Third Avenue.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence following a traffic stop in the 6100 block of Crawford-Morrow County Line Road.

Jan. 2

Police investigated a report of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 100 block of Sixth Avenue. No injuries were reported. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 300 block of Sixth Avenue.

Police issued a citation for driving under suspension to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Edwards Street and Cummins Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for driving under suspension to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Portland Way North.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2022/01/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.