GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, the Crawford Park District will resume normal winter hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The Nature Center is closed on Sundays through the winter months. For information, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Crestline Library adult winter reading program

The Crestline Public Library Adult Winter Reading program “Reading With My Gnomies” begins Jan. 3 and continues until March 4, 2022. Participants can win weekly prizes, by filling “books read” slips, and a grand prize at the end of the program. To participate in the program, register by stopping in or calling the library at 419-683-3909. The Crestline Public Library is located at 324 North Thoman Street. Like Crestine Public Library on Facebook.

Crestline Village Council meets Jan. 3

Crestline Village Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 at Village Hall, 100 North Seltzer Street. For information, visit the village website crestlineoh.com.

Laws/Ordinances Committee meets Jan. 4

The Galion City Council Laws, Ordinances, Zoning, and Permits Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Chamber Chat set for Jan. 5

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419-468-7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

City Council meets Jan. 5

Galion City Council will conduct its annual reorganizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Utilities Committee meeting Jan. 5

The Galion City Council Utilities Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Crawford County Democratic Central Committee meets Jan. 5

The Crawford County Democratic Central Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at the county engineer’s office, 815 Whetstone St., across from the fairgrounds in Bucyrus. All local Democrats are invited to attend. Non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products will also be collected for the upcoming Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. All items from this drive, co-sponsored by the Mid-Ohio Progressives, will be donated to food pantries in the county.

Coffee and Coloring Jan. 10 at Three Bean Coffee House

The Galion Public Library will offer Coffee and Coloring from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East. All coloring materials will be provided by the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203. The library website is www.galionlibrary.org.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets Jan. 11

The Northmor Local Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in the Board Office located at 5247 County Road 29 in North Bloomfield Township. The regular Northmor Local Board of Education meeting will be held immediately following the organizational meeting. For information, go to the district website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets Jan. 11

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. For information or to view meeting agendas and minutes, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

City Council meets Jan. 11

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Parks & Recreation Committee meeting Jan. 12

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Streets Committee meeting Jan. 13

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Adult paint night Jan. 17 at library

The Galion Public Library will host an adult paint night from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17. Galion resident and artist Carol Kable will lead the group in painting a winter fantasy during the event. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required. To register, email Kylie at galionlibraryadultprogram@gmail.com or call 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, go to the library website galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Economic Development Committee meeting Jan. 18

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Finance Committee meeting Jan. 19

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meeting Jan. 20

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 20 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

City Council meets Jan. 25

Galion City Council will conduct its regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25 in Council Chambers at the Municipal Building, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to the city’s website galion.city or contact the clerk of council at 419-468-9557. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page.

New Crestline congregate meal site

The Crestline Community Center is the new site for congregate meals sponsored by the Crawford County Council on Aging. Meals will be served to seniors 60 through the months of November and December 2021. Meals will be served on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The Crestline Community Center is located at 120 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Call 419-562-3050, option 2, to reserve your meal.

Sexual health clinics offered

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Mondays and Fridays. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Cookbook Club starts at library

The Galion Public Library Cookbook Club will meet monthly at the library. Adult Programs Manager Katie Griffith will host the monthly meetings, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Each month the club will focus on a different type of food and discuss recipes, the cooking process, and the cookbooks. Stop by the library to pick up a cookbook for September’s meeting celebrating National Rice Month. A book display for this program is located upstairs at the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203 and ask for Katie.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

