GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 22

Police issued a citation for a red light violation to a motorist following a two-vehicle crash in the vicinity of Carter Drive and Portland Way North. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the vicinity of East Atwood Street and South Street. No injuries were reported.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct after responding to a report of an incident in the 200 block of West Summit Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported at a residence in the 100 block of West Atwood Street. The incident turned out to be a verbal altercation. No arrests were made.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the vicinity of the Hyatt Apartments on Libby Lane. Police were unable to locate the vehicle, which was described as a white SUV with Kentucky license plates.

Police investigated a report of a homeless male subject who was living in the pavilion at Heise Park. Police provided a transient voucher for the male subject and a local donor offered to pay for additional nights of lodging at a local motel.

Police investigated a report of an unruly female juvenile. The juvenile ran away from home. Police took information for a report.

Dec. 23

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to two male juvenile subjects who were using vaping materials at a business in the 800 block of Harding Way West. Both subjects were ordered to leave the premises.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct after responding to an incident in the 700 block of Portland Way South.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 600 block of South Market Street. Individual reported that tires were taken from the property. Police took information for a report.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after responding to an incident in the 800 block of South Boston Street.

Dec. 24

Police investigated a report of dog attacking people in the 500 block of Grand Street. Police took information for a report.

Police arrested a subject who broke into a business in the 100 block of Portland Way North.

Police investigated a case of alleged vehicle vandalism that was reported in the 400 block of Grand Street.

Police investigated a report of a vehicle that was taken without the owner’s permission from a residence in the 100 block of Mansfield Street. The owner said she knew the subject who took the vehicle. Police took information for a report.

Dec. 25

Police investigated a report of gunshots fired by unknown male subjects in the 300 block of Eighth Avenue. Police were unable to locate the male subjects.

Dec. 26

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile at a residence in the 200 block of Eighth Avenue. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of two suspicious male subjects who were checking out a business in the 1200 block of Harding Way East. Both male subjects were picked up by a motorist in the area.

Police responded to the scene of an alleged drug overdose. Galion EMS was also dispatched to the scene and transported the subject to the hospital. Police took information for a report.

Police confiscated and destroyed suspected marijuana that was seized following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Street.

Police issued a citation for operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for disorderly conduct to a male subject who was loitering outside of a business in the 100 block of East Street.

Police investigated allegations of possible child abuse. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a single-vehicle crash involving a deer that occurred in the 900 block of Portland Way North. The driver was not injured in the crash. Police issued a deer carcass receipt to the driver of the vehicle, who claimed the carcass.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-6.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.