GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 13

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of domestic violence and criminal damaging/endangering after responding to an incident at a residence in the 500 block of John Street.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Portland Way North.

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence and a stop sign violation following a traffic stop in the 500 block of Wood Street.

Dec. 14

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of operating a vehicle under the influence and refusal of a test with prior conviction following a traffic stop in the 300 block of South Market Street.

Dec. 16

Police issued a verbal warning for driving on the wrong side of the road to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South East Street and Walnut Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for no functioning brake lights to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of West Church Street and Diamond Street.

Police investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 500 block of Galion Arms Court. Two subjects were having an argument. One of the subjects said they were leaving the residence until things calmed down.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle with not headlights on at night to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Portland Way South.

Dec. 17

Police issued a verbal warning for reckless driving to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Street and Atwood Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for operating a vehicle at night with no headlights or tail lights to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way East and South Street.

Police investigated a report about suspicious persons in the 600 block of North Union Street. Caller told dispatch that three juveniles were hanging around his property and then a vehicle parked next to his residence for a while. Caller told police that he had surveillance footage. Police were unable to locate the juveniles when they arrived on scene. Police took information for a report.

Dec. 18

Police investigated a report of suspected gunshots fired in the vicinity of South Union Street and Parson Street. Police were unable to locate the source of the noise when they arrived on the scene.

Police arrested a female subject on a probation violation after investigating a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 6600 block of Brandt Road.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 500 block of Orange Street. Homeowner told police that an unknown male subject stole packages from their front porch. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a hit-skip crash that was reported in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street. No injuries were reported. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for failure to display headlights while driving at night to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Richardson Avenue. Police told the resident who called that they would conduct extra patrols in the area.

Dec. 19

Police investigated a report of a disturbance in the 200 block of Harding Way East. Caller told dispatch that several young adults were involved in a verbal altercation. The parties separated and left the scene.

Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Portland Way North. No injuries were reported. One driver was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Police issued a verbal warning for a rolling stop to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile at a residence in the 300 block of Hensley Avenue.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism of a vehicle that was reported in the 300 block of South Market Street.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

