GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Crestline Village Council meets Dec. 20

Crestline Village Councill will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 at Village Hall, 100 North Seltzer Street, Crestline. For information, go to the village website crestlineoh.com or contact the Clerk of Council at 419-683-3800.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets Dec. 20

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20 in the PreK-12 Media Center. For information, go to the district website www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

Middle school skate/dance at Tigers Den

The Tigers Den is hosting a dance/skate for middle school students from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. Admission costs $15 and includes dancing, skating, games, limbo, dice game, music, pizza, and bottled water. The Tigers Den is located at 232 Portland Way North in the Galion West shopping center. For information, visit the Tigers Den Facebook page, its website thetigersdengalion.com, or call 567-393-9572.

Northmor Schools BOE meets Dec. 21

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in the Board Office located at 5247 County Road 29 in North Bloomfield Township. For information, go to the district website www.knightpride.org.

Economic Development Committee meets Dec. 21

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Immunization appointments Dec. 22

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East, has daytime immunization appointment times Wednesday, Dec. 22. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. No VFC eligible child will be denied immunizations due to the inability to pay. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Christmas Candlelight Services at Grace Point Church

Grace Point Church will host Christmas candlelight services on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24. The Dec. 23 service begins at 6 p.m. The services on Dec. 24 begin at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Grace Point Church is located at 683 Portland Way North. For information, call 419-468-9648 or visit the church website at www.galiongracepoint.com.

Christmas Eve service at Marion Salem Church

Marion Salem Church will host a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 24. “The Christmas Promises” is the sermon title for the evening. Marion Salem Church is located at 1641 Salem Road, Caledonia. For information, call 419-947-5383. The regular Sunday morning service schedule is as follows: 8:30 a.m., hospitality time in the family center; 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10 a.m. family worship service.

Park District holiday schedule

The Crawford Park District office and the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center will be observe the following hours for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays:

• Closed on Friday, Dec. 24, Christmas Eve and Saturday, Dec. 25, Christmas Day

• Closed on Friday, Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve and Saturday, Jan. 1, New Year’s Day

Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, Crawford Park District will resume normal winter hours of Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. The Nature Center is closed on Sundays through the winter months. For information, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Galion City Council meets Dec. 28

Galion City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Chamber Chat set for Jan. 5

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419-468-7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Coffee and Coloring Jan. 10 at Three Bean Coffee House

The Galion Public Library will offer Coffee and Coloring from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East. All coloring materials will be provided by the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203. The library website is www.galionlibrary.org.

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets Jan. 11

The Northmor Local Board of Education will hold its annual organizational meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in the Board Office located at 5247 County Road 29 in North Bloomfield Township. The regular Northmor Local Board of Education meeting will be held immediately following the organizational meeting. For information, go to the district website www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets Jan. 11

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 11 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. For information or to view meeting agendas and minutes, go to the district website www.galionschools.org.

New Crestline congregate meal site

The Crestline Community Center is the new site for congregate meals sponsored by the Crawford County Council on Aging. Meals will be served to seniors 60 through the months of November and December 2021. Meals will be served on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The Crestline Community Center is located at 120 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Call 419-562-3050, option 2, to reserve your meal.

Sexual health clinics offered

The Galion City Health Department, 113 Harding Way East has daytime appointments for their sexual health clinic (STI/STD testing and treatment and PrEP) on Mondays and Fridays. Call 419-468-1075 to schedule your appointment/ensure provider availability and have all insurance information ready. Medicaid and many private insurance cards will be accepted and must be provided by the time of service. Those with multiple insurance carriers must bring all cards. Cash and checks also accepted. Patients and guests are asked to bring their own face covering.

Cookbook Club starts at library

The Galion Public Library Cookbook Club will meet monthly at the library. Adult Programs Manager Katie Griffith will host the monthly meetings, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Each month the club will focus on a different type of food and discuss recipes, the cooking process, and the cookbooks. Stop by the library to pick up a cookbook for September’s meeting celebrating National Rice Month. A book display for this program is located upstairs at the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203 and ask for Katie.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

