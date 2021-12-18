GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 13

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of domestic violence and criminal damaging/endangering after responding to an incident in the 500 block of John Street.

Police issued citations for operating a vehicle under the influence and a stop sign violation to a motorist after responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the 500 block of Wood Street. No injuries were reported. One vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with an investigation in the 8200 block of State Route 309. Caller reported observing a baby stroller near a vehicle that was off the roadway. Police said the baby stroller was empty. The vehicle was not occupied.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported in the 400 block of Portland Way North. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash that occurred in the 900 block of South Market Street. Motorist said another motorist backed into their vehicle, but then drove away. Police took information for a report.

Resident requested extra police presence in the 400 block of Grand Street after an individual refused to leave their property.

Police assisted the Ohio State Highway Patrol with the investigation of a hit-skip crash that occurred on State Route 598. A vehicle struck a semi that was disabled, causing damage to the truck’s right side mirror. No injuries were reported.

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Parson Street.

Dec. 14

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Market Street and County Line Road.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Market Street.

Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 500 block of Harding Way West. No injuries were reported. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported at a business in the 700 block of Carter Drive. The store manager declined to pursue charges against a juvenile male accused of theft. The store manager requested that police issue a trespass notice to the juvenile male.

Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 100 block of North Columbus Street. No injuries were reported. Police said the two motorists exchanged information.

Police investigated a report of suspicious persons outside of a business in the 200 block of Portland Way North. Upon arrival, police found two male subjects who were looking through the business’ garbage bin. Police told the two male subjects they needed to seek permission from the business to look through the garbage bin.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported by a business in the 600 block of East Church Street. Employee at the business said he discovered an unknown subject inside a garage when he opened the door. The unknown subject fled the scene on foot. Items were taken from the building. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Market Street and County Line Road.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 100 block of North Market Street. Individual said their bicycle was stolen. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning for expired vehicle registration to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Street and Libby Lane.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported by a resident in the 100 block of North Riblet Street.

Dec. 15

Police issued a verbal warning for a turn signal violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Charles Street and Gelsanliter Road.

Police issued a verbal warning for expired vehicle registration to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of West Church Street and Market Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for excessive speed to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Market Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 400 block of Portland Way North. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 100 block of Fortney Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning to a male subject for causing a disturbance at a business in the 200 block of South Market Street.

Police investigated a report of a domestic dispute at a residence in the 200 block of Libby Lane. Police took information for a report.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

