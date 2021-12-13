GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 10

Police assisted the Crawford County Dog Warden who was dispatched to the scene of a dog bite in the 200 block of South Boston Street. According to the police report, a female subject and a male subject were engaged in a verbal argument at that location when a dog bit the female subject. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of suspicious person in the 500 block of Gill Avenue. Two employees of the Galion Community Center YMCA told dispatch that an unknown male subject wearing a hoodie and shorts was standing outside the building as they were attempting to leave. The unknown male subject had left the scene prior to police arriving.

Police arrested a male subject who was wanted on a felony warrant issued by Crawford County authorities. The male subject was taken into custody at a residence in the 800 block of Crew Avenue and transported to the police station.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to a male subject and a female subject after responding to a report of a domestic dispute in the 200 block of South Columbus Street. No arrests were made.

Police investigated a report of suspicious persons behind a business in the 300 block of South Market Street. Caller told police dispatch that there were four or five unknown subjects behind the business. All subjects had left the scene prior to police arriving.

Police issued a court date to a female subject related to a misdemeanor warrant. Police made contact with the female subject at a residence in the 800 block of South Boston Street.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance in the roadway in the vicinity of Heise Park Lane and Gill Avenue. Three female subjects were in the street making a lot of noise. Police advised the three females to go back inside the residence where they were staying.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile at a residence in the 100 block of Easton Way. Caller told police dispatch that an estimated 20 to 30 juveniles were in the vicinity of the residence. Police took information for a report.

Dec. 11

Police responded to a report of debris in the roadway in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Mansfield Street. The debris was removed from the roadway.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked in an alley in the vicinity of McDonald Avenue and Orange Street. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Police investigated a report of a two-vehicle crash that occurred in the 100 block of North Liberty Street. One vehicle struck a second vehicle in the rear end. No injuries were reported. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for operating a vehicle under the influence to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Water Way, Polk Township. The traffic stop was initially made after police received a report of a reckless driver in that vicinity. The driver’s vehicle was towed from the scene. The driver was transported from the scene by a friend. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a report of fallen utility lines in the 1100 block of Bucyrus Road, Polk Township. A tree fell on the lines. The Ohio Department of Transportation removed the tree. Spectrum cable service provider was advised about the fallen lines.

Police were asked to conduct a standby so an individual could retrieve their belongings from a residence in the 1200 block of Harding Way East. The standby was conducted without incident.

Police responded to a report of debris in the roadway in the vicinity of West Atwood Street and Union Street. The debris was removed from the roadway.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of Harding Way East. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of shots fired in the vicinity of Harding Way and Eighth Avenue. After arriving on the scene, police determined that the noise was caused by fireworks and not gunshots.

Police investigated a report of an alleged domestic dispute at a business in the 100 block of Portland Way North. A male subject and a female subject were involved in an argument at that location. The female subject left the area.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported at a business in the 200 block of Portland Way North. An employee of the business told police that a window on the front of the building was broken by an unknown subject. Police took information for a report.

Dec. 12

Police conducted a welfare for a male subject at a residence on Mardo Lane. Police discovered the male subject lying on the floor when they arrived. Galion EMS transported the male subject to Avita Galion Community Hospital for treatment.

Police investigated a case of alleged assault that was reported by a female subject in the 200 block of Portland Way South. The female subject told police that a male subject assaulted her. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated the case of a missing/runaway juvenile. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for failure to yield right of way to a motorist following a two-vehicle crash in the 100 block of East Street. No injuries were reported.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 300 block of South Washington Street. Vehicle owner reported that a beacon light was stolen of of his truck. Police took information for a report.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-3.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.