Street name changed to honor Covert Manufacturing founder

GALION — The founder of Covert Manufacturing, Inc. is being honored with the changing of street names in Galion.

Galion City Council voted to approve an ordinance that will change the name of Wood Street and a portion of South East Street to Covert Way “to honor Donald and Rodella Covert and the entire Covert family for their extraordinary contributions” to the community. Donald Covert, the founder Covert Manufacturing and longtime entrepreneur, passed away on Sept. 23, 2021, at the age of 84.

Council member Mike Richart, 3rd Ward, said renaming Wood and South East streets in Covert’s honor is a fitting tribute for what he and his family have done for the community.

“The Covert family and company has been with this community for at least 50 years,” Richart said. “I think that the renaming of this particular section of streets, which includes a portion of East Street and Wood Street would be kind of a testament, if nothing else, a thank you for being here and for staying with the community for all these years. … I think it’s a nice tribute, not only for the company, but for the family itself.”

Galion City Council voted 6-0 to approve Ordinance No. 2021-109 during its meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

A 1956 of Mount Gilead High School, Covert completed a five-year apprenticeship at Quality Pattern in Mount Gilead to become a master pattern maker. His career included working for Cooper Bessemer, American Standard, International Harvester, and Engelking Pattern and Engineering. He was later elected president of the National Association of Pattern Manufacturers.

In 1967, Covert, at age 37, purchased Haas Pattern Works in Galion. Since Covert purchased the company, Covert Manufacturing has grown to become a key employer in the area. It now has more than 300 employees.

Covert was honored in 2005 with his induction into the North Central Ohio Entrepreneurial Hall of Fame. Over the years, Covert served the community as a member of various civic organizations and by serving on various boards. He was a member of the First Federal Bank of Ohio board for 35 years, serving as both president and chairman.

Covert was a member of the Masonic Lodge, rising to the rank of 33rd Degree Mason. He was also a member of the Elks, Galion Community Center, Westbrook Country Club, the NRA, Republican party, and St. Paul United Methodist in Galion. He and his wife were also members of the Galion Country Club.

