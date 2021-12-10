CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Movie in the Park

Friday, Dec. 17 • 5:30 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Put on your pajamas, grab a blanket, and head over to the Nature Center for a family favorite holiday movie! There will be popcorn, hot chocolate, and themed activities to go with the movie. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to sign up.

Nature Hike

Sunday, Dec. 19 • 3 p.m.

Sears Woods

Each winter brings with it a new set of challenges for all life forms. Food supplies vary from year to year and of course the weather patterns play a key role in determining the makeup of winter bird communities. Meet Warren Uxley at Sears Woods and find out what this winter will bring.

Little Explorers: Puppet Show

Thursday, Dec. 30 • 5 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Little Explorers is an interactive program for children ages 0-5 years. Activities will focus on stimulating the senses for infants while also engaging fine motor skills for toddlers. Join Naturalist Abby and baby Vincenzo for a small puppet show inside the Nature Center and a chance for the children to play with the puppets afterwards.

Audubon Christmas Bird Count

Sunday, Jan. 2 • 7 a.m.

Bob Evans in Bucyrus

The classic example of citizen science, the Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. Those who wish to participate should meet Warren Uxley at the Bob Evans at the intersection of US Route 30 and State Route 4 in Bucyrus.

Homeschool in Nature: Nests

Thursday, Jan. 6 • 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 2 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Birds aren’t the only animals to use nests as a home or a place to raise their young. This month we will look at several nest examples and then go on a hike to look for more in the park. Dress for the weather. Call the Park District at 419-683-9000 to register your 5–12-year-old.

Winter Indoor Bird Watching

Saturday, Jan. 8 • 8 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Winter months provide unique opportunities to observe common winter bird species from close distances all from the comfort of being indoors. Set out a bird feeder and watch the birds flock in for an easy meal. Enjoy donuts and hot beverages with CPD staff inside the Nature Center, as we sit and observe common birds that visit our bird feeders. Binoculars are recommended.

Animals Face to Face: Tarantulas

Saturday, Jan. 8 • 10 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Come meet the Nature Center’s tarantulas up close—don’t worry, their favorite food is crickets, not humans! Join Chelsea to interact with and learn about our friendly resident tarantulas, including Chaco Golden Knee, Chilean Rose Hair, Curly Hair, and Mexican Red-knee Tarantulas. Fun for all ages.

Stewardship

Saturday, Jan. 8 • 11 a.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Join CPD staff for our monthly Stewardship Program where the focus will be on removing woody species such as Glossy Buckthorn (Frangula alnus), Autumn Olive (Elaeagnus umbellata), Honeysuckle (Amur sp.), and Tree-of-Heaven (Ailanthus altissima). There will be a brief introduction about stewardship and our target species before heading out into the field. Closed toe shoes, long sleeves, and pants are required. There is a possibility of contact with poison ivy. Dress for the weather. Some gloves and loppers will be available.

Lichens of Lowe-Volk

Saturday, Jan. 8 • 3 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park

Lichens are fungi that have discovered agriculture, harboring a layer of photosynthetic algae just below the surface of their bodies. The algae provide food for the fungus, which in turn houses the algae. This neat symbiotic lifestyle allows lichens to grow almost any place that is too harsh for plants to shade them out, such as trees, rocks, and barren ground. They are colorful, diverse in form and abundant. Ohio is home to several hundred species. In this workshop we will start indoors looking at photos and samples of the common and distinctive ones that nature enthusiasts are likely to see on almost any outing. Following that we will hike the Lowe-Volk property to discover lichens on our own. As preparation for this talk, audience members are encouraged to read the ODNR Common Lichens of Ohio Field Guide, which can be viewed on the ODNR website. Dr. Bob Klips is an Associate Professor Emeritus in OSU’s Department of Evolution, Ecology and Organismal Biology where he teaches classes on the plants of Ohio.

Owl Prowl

Saturday, Jan. 8 • 6 p.m.

Sandusky Headwaters Preserve

Eight species of owls call Ohio home with only four species being full time residents. Join CPD staff to learn about these amazing avian predators of the night. We will meet in Lowe-Volk Nature Center to learn about our local owls then head outside for a night hike searching for roosting birds in our woods. Binoculars are recommended.

