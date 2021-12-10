GALION POLICE REPORTS

Dec. 6

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 200 block of East Church Street. Individual told police that a fishing kayak was taken from their property. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported in the 100 block of Rensch Avenue. Individual told police that an unknown male subject wearing a neon green hoodie broke a basement window at the victim’s house. The unknown male subject fled the scene when the victim’s brother confronted him. Police took information for a report.

Police issued a citation for disorderly conduct to a female subject after responding to an incident in the 800 block of South Boston Street. The female subject was allegedly intoxicated and struck another person in the head with beer can.

Police issued a verbal warning for a rolling stop to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for a rolling stop to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way East and Mansfield Street.

Dec. 7

Police investigated a case of alleged fraud that was reported by a local resident. Individual told police that an unknown subject had forged their name as a co-signer for a student loan. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated an alleged hit-skip crash that was reported in the 100 block of North Jefferson Street. Individual told police that a vehicle struck their daughter’s vehicle and then fled the scene toward Heise Park. Police were checking a neighbor’s security camera for possible footage of the incident. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a vehicle illegally passing a stopped school bus in the vicinity of Harding Way East and First Avenue. Police took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle allegedly carrying livestock that was observed in the 500 block of Gill Avenue. The vehicle had left the scene prior to police arriving.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person in the 700 block of East Church Street. Unknown male subject was observed walking onto a resident’s property then walked toward Cobey Park. Police were unable to locate the subject.

Police issued a verbal warning for a stop sign violation to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police issued a verbal warning for expired vehicle registration and a non-functioning passenger side headlight to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning for expired vehicle registration to a motorist following a traffic stop in the vicinity of South Market Street and Atwood Street.

Dec. 8

Police issued a verbal warning for failure to obey a traffic signal to a motorist following a traffic stop at the Public Square.

Galion Street Department employees found a bicycle abandoned in Cobey Park. They turned the bicycle over to the police.

Police investigated an alleged hit-skip crash that was reported in the 1400 block of Harding Way East. A vehicle reportedly struck a resident’s mail box. The vehicle was described as a 4×4 pickup truck. Police took information for a report.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO-2.jpg

Staff Report galnews@aimmediamidwest.com

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.

Information provided by the Galion Police Department.