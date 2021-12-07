Mount Vernon Arts Consortium to kick off 2022 season with Ace Frehley

MOUNT VERNON — The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium announced that the first artist of its 2022 season: award-winning musician Ace Frehley, co-founder of and original lead guitarist for KISS.

His 2014 solo album Space Invader was the only post-KISS solo album to rank in the Top 10 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart. His current album, Invader II, capitalizes on the same atmospheric, melodic and aggressive guitar playing the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee is best known for. His in-person shows are equally as hypnotizing as his recent albums with his use of mind-blowing theatrical guitar stunts.

Frehley will be performing for one night only on March 11 at the historic Woodward Opera House. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

“We are beyond thrilled to present such an iconic rock legend who is among an exclusive group of artists who have truly shaped rock music during our lifetime,” said Martin Booker, executive director for the Arts Consortium. “Mount Vernon is prime for artists like Frehley who value opportunities for intimate performances in beautiful, historic venues set within a bustling, dynamic community. As the Arts Consortium, we’re committed to bringing world-class performances and events to the Mount Vernon community in a way that celebrates the region’s already-thriving arts and entertainment offerings while attracting new visitors to experience our culture and local economy in an unexpected way.”

The performance marks the first of several special performances to be scheduled for the 2022 season, the first full season presented by the Arts Consortium since its inception in 2020.

“The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium was created specifically to enhance and support our arts-related community assets, most of which are more than a century old and rich with history,” said Jen Odenweller, president of the Arts Consortium board and long-time Mount Vernon resident. “Bringing talent of this caliber to our community serves to catalyze existing tourism opportunities within our town and region, anchored by scenic nature experiences, a diverse dining offering, and recreational opportunities for visitors, and residents, of all age groups.”

The show is presented by the Mount Vernon Arts Consortium. Tickets start at $85. For more information and to buy tickets starting on Dec. 8, visit www.mountvernonartsconsortium.org.

About The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium

The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium is a nonprofit organization created to support and enrich the vibrant arts community in Mount Vernon, Ohio through three pillar arts venues, including Ariel-Foundation Park, Knox Memorial and The Woodward Opera House, the oldest authentic 19th century theater in the U.S. The organization provides resources and services for public and private events, attracts nationally recognized, world-class performances to each of the three iconic venues, and facilitates positive visitor experiences to promote tourism and boost economic development in Mount Vernon and throughout Knox County. Subscribe to the Arts Consortium e-newsletter at www.mountvernonartsconsortium.org or follow The Mount Vernon Arts Consortium on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

KISS co-founder Ace Frehley will be performing for one night only on March 11 at the historic Woodward Opera House in Mount Vernon. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/12/web1_ACEOV2pressphoto.jpeg KISS co-founder Ace Frehley will be performing for one night only on March 11 at the historic Woodward Opera House in Mount Vernon. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Courtesy photo | Mount Vernon Arts Consortium