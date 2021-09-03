GriefShare program begins Sept. 13

GALION — St. Paul United Methodist Church will host their seventh GriefShare Group beginning on Monday, Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. in the church fellowship hall. The church is located at 746 Cherry Street in Galion.

GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member or a friend through death. It is a 13 week, Christ centered, biblically based support group with three major components: a video, group discussion to allow participants time to talk about the video and how they are dealing with the death of their loved one, and a workbook to use at home. A person who is grieving the loss of a loved one can join at any time during the 13 weeks since each session is self-contained.

There is no right or wrong way to grieve and everyone experiences and journeys through grief differently. Whether a loss is recent or not so recent, this program offers those who have lost a loved one the opportunity to be with others in a safe, confidential and understanding environment where they will find encouragement, comfort hope and help in their grief journey.

For more informationor to register for the program, contact Mary at 740-396-2522 or the church office at 419-468-4557.

Staff Report

