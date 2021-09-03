GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Galion city offices closed Labor Day

City of Galion offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. City offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Crestline village offices closed Labor Day

Village of Crestline offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. City offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Crawford County offices closed Labor Day

Crawford County government offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. City offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Park District office closed Labor Day

The office of the Crawford Park District and the Lowe-Volk Park Nature Center will be closed on Monday, Sept. 6 in observance of Labor Day. All of the parks of the Crawford Park District are open to the public year round, sunrise to sunset. This weekend is the perfect time to enjoy the beauty that nature has to offer. For information, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000.

Laws/Ordinances Committee meets Sept. 7

The Galion City Council Laws, Ordinances, Zoning, and Permits Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Cookbook Club starts Sept. 7

The Galion Public Library Cookbook Club will begin meeting Tuesday, Sept. 7. Adult Programs Manager Katie Griffith will host the monthly meetings, which will be held at 6 p.m. in the library’s Community Room. Each month the club will focus on a different type of food and discuss recipes, the cooking process, and the cookbooks. Stop by the library to pick up a cookbook for September’s meeting celebrating National Rice Month. A book display for this program is located upstairs at the library. For information, visit the Galion Public Library Facebook page or call the library at 419-468-3203 and ask for Katie.

City Investment Committee meets Sept. 8

The Treasury Investment Committee will meet at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in the mayor’s office to review investments for the December renewal dates being the main item on the agenda.

Parks & Rec Committee meets Sept. 8

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Humane Society bingo Sept. 8

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on Sept. 8. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Streets Committee meets Sept. 9

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

‘Grill and Chill’ tickets on sale

Tickets are being sold for the “Grill and Chill Raffle,” hosted by the Crestline Community Development Team. Only 300 tickets are available and once all have sold the raffle will take place. The first-place winner will receive a quarter of beef with a 6.5 cubic foot upright freezer. The second-place winner will receive half of a hog and a pellet grill. Rus-Men Farms of Galion hs donated the meat to the fundraising effort. Tickets cost $10 each and may be purchased from any Crestline Community Development Team member, at the Crestline branches of Park National Bank and First Federal Bank, or at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce. Follow the Crestline Community Development Team on Facebook for raffle updates.

Hosford Road bridge closed

The bridge over the Olentangy River on Hosford Road in Polk Township will be closed for 100 days for a bridge replacement project. The Crawford County Engineer’s Office has contracted with Great Lakes Demolition Co. to conduct the project.

City Council meets Sept. 14

Galion City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Finance Committee meets Sept. 15

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meets Sept. 16

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Suicide Prevention Walk Sept. 18

The annual Crawford County Suicide Prevention Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 18. The walk is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. at three separate locations: Galion First United Church of Christ, Avita Health System Bucyrus Hospital, and the Crestline Police/Fire Department. Regsitration fee is $25 (walk and t-shirt) or $15 (walk only). Registration deadline is Sept. 3. Register online at mcadamh.com. For information, contact Crawford-Marion ADAMH at 419-567-7288.

Economic Development Committee meets Sept. 21

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Northmor Schools BOE meets Sept. 21

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in the board office located at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets Sept. 21

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21 in room 127 at Galion High School. Board meeting agendas and meeting minutes can be viewed at www.galionschools.org under the Board of Education section.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets Sept. 27

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27 in the Pre-K Media Center. For information, go to www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

City Council meets Sept. 28

Galion City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28 in Council Chambers at the Galion Municipal Building. The meeting will be livestreamed on The City of Galion Facebook page. For information about Galion City Council, contact the council clerk at 419-468-9557 or go to galion.city.

Chamber Chat set for Oct. 6

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419—7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

GriefShare meets at First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church will host a GriefShare group each Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 127 S. Columbus St. in Galion. GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member, or a friend through death. It is a 13-week, Christ centered, biblically-based support group with three major components: a video, a group discussion, and a workbook. A person who is grieving the loss of a loved one can join at any time during the 13 weeks since each session is self contained. For information and/or to register for the program, contact Cathy at 419-571-5948 or Dori at 419-631-6112.

God’s Little Acre Farmers Market open

God’s Little Acre Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. An outreach mission of First Presbyterian Church, the market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 25. It’s located in the pavilion and rear parking lot of First United Church of Christ at 248 Harding Way West. The market provides delicious and wholesome food and handcrafted items to the community. Products include fresh locally grown produce, artisan bread, home-baked goods including sugar-free and gluten-free items, locally produced honey and honey products, jams/jellies, plants, dog treats, a variety of handcrafted items and more. There is no set-up fee for vendors. Shoppers can register to enter a drawing for a free vendors basket each week.

Crestline Farmers Market open

The Crestline Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from May through October. The market is located at First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Following is the monthly schedule for the Crestline Farmers Market this year: August 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26. For information about the Crestline Farmers Market, contact Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. Like Crestline Farmers Market on Facebook.

Dutchtown Farmers Market open

The Dutchtown Farmers Market in New Washington is open for the 2021 season. The market is located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 East Mansfield Street, New Washington. The market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 30. For information, go to the website dutchtownfarmersmarket.com, call 419-934-1616, or follow Dutchtown Farmers Market on Facebook.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_LOCAL-BRIEFS-PIC.jpg

Staff Report

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Email local news items to galnews@aimmediamidwest.com.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.