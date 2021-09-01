Avita changes visitor policy due to increase of COVID-19

GALION — Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Avita Health System announced new visitor restrictions, effective Wednesday, Sept. 1.

• One visitor per day will be permitted for patients in emergency, inpatient (medical/surgical & ICU), outpatient, and surgery departments.

• Two visitors per day will be permitted for maternity patients and children under the age of 18.

• One support person per patient will be permitted at Avita’s medical offices.

• Exceptions can be made for patients receiving end-of-life care, patients with disabilities, and those undergoing emergency surgeries.

• Overnight visitation is not permitted.

• Hospital visiting hours are 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

• Visitors must be asymptomatic.

In a continued effort to protect our communities, patients and visitors are still required to wear a mask in Avita facilities despite their vaccination status. Medical-grade masks are provided at the entrances of each hospital and all patients and visitors are screened for COVID-19 upon entry.

For more information, visit avitahealth.org.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_AVITA-LOGO.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.