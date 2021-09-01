Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools welcome families for annual open houses

GALION — The Galion Primary and Intermediate Schools opened their doors for families to get a first-hand experience of what their students are working on during the buildings’ annual open house on Aug. 31.

While the Galion High School and Middle School held their respective open house events prior to the start of the new school year, the elementary schools chose to wait several weeks.

“We want our students’ families to have the opportunity to see some of the work being completed in classrooms,” Intermediate School Principal Tina Crim said. “This is important because families need to see the goals their students have set for themselves, as well as seeing other opportunities we provide.”

Each family received a “Paw Card” that directed them to stations located around each school building. Families had the opportunity to visit classrooms and learn about Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports, the new Lu Playground, as well as visit with local retailer This That and The Other for Galion spirit wear and the Galion Primary/Intermediate Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO).

“We have lots of new and exciting things happening in our buildings this year,” Primary School Principal Katy Erlsten said. “We appreciate each of our families taking the time to visit our buildings and learn more about the education their student receives from the Galion City Schools.”

The Leader in Me program was also featured and gave the families the opportunity to complete a fun, interactive scavenger hunt with their students.

“It was wonderful to see our Primary and Intermediate School families and students in each building and engaging in different activities together,” Superintendent Jennifer Allerding said. “I appreciate the time and effort our teachers and staff put into making this evening possible.”

For information about Galion City Schools, go to the website www.galionschools.org.

The Galion Primary School and Galion Intermediate School opened their doors for families to get a first-hand experience of what their students are working on during the buildings’ annual open house on Aug. 31, including the new Lu Interactive Playground in the Intermediate School gymnasium. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/09/web1_galion-open-houses-9-1-21.jpg The Galion Primary School and Galion Intermediate School opened their doors for families to get a first-hand experience of what their students are working on during the buildings’ annual open house on Aug. 31, including the new Lu Interactive Playground in the Intermediate School gymnasium. Galion City Schools

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.