GALION POLICE REPORTS

Aug. 25

Police arrested a female subject and a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after investigating an incident that was reported in the 200 block of Carmel Avenue.

Aug. 26

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of domestic violence after investigating an incident that was reported in the 30 block of Kroft Street.

Aug. 27

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for improper display of license plates following a traffic stop in the vicinity of East Church and Riblet streets.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for not having functioning tail lights following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Harding Way West and Clymer Avenue.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for improper display of license plates and not having functioning tail lights following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash that occurred in the 300 block of Cherry Street. No injuries were reported. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a hit-skip crash that occurred in an alley on Wood Street. Subject riding a bicycle said a motorist exiting the alley struck him and left the scene. No injuries were reported. Officers took information for report.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 500 block of Harding Way East. Police issued a warning for trespassing to a male subject at the scene. No arrests were made. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of a suspicious person around the dugouts at the ballfields at Heise Park. Park superintendent requested that the male subject leave the property. Officers advised a male subject found at the scene that he needed to leave the park.

Aug. 28

Police investigated a case of alleged breaking and entering that was reported in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue. Video footage did not reveal anything. Police advised residents they would conduct extra patrols in the area.

Police investigated a hit-skip crash that occurred in the 500 block of Harding Way East. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 200 block of East Parson Street. Caller told officers that their vehicle windshield was smashed. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for violation of assured clear distance ahead after investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred in the 800 block of Portland Way North. No injuries were reported.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for driving under suspension following a traffic stop in the vicinity of Dawsett Avenue and Riblet Street. Male subject was driving someone else’s vehicle at the time of the incident. Vehicle owner came to the scene to retrieve her vehicle.

Police issued a verbal warning for an improper turn to a motorist following a traffic stop in the 1100 block of Ohio 61.

Police investigated a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 400 block of Sherman Street. Owner of residence reported that a male subject was threatening to damage his vehicle. Police advised all subjects found at the scene to leave and stay away from each other.

Police investigated a report of an unruly juvenile in the 300 block of South Market Street. Caller said the juvenile allegedly had a vape pen with marijuana in it and other paraphernalia. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a report of alleged vandalism that occurred at the skate park at East Park.

Aug. 29

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of domestic violence after investigating an incident that was reported in the 400 block of Harding Way East. Female subject struck a male subject. Police transported the female to the Crawford County Justice Center.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of domestic violence after investigating an incident that was reported in the 1000 block of South Market Street.

Police investigated a case of alleged vehicle theft that was reported in the 200 block of Grove Avenue. Caller told officers that a four-wheeler was stolen from their residence. Officers took information for a report.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for driving without functioning headlights following a traffic stop in the 800 block of Portland Way North.

Police issued a verbal warning to a bicyclist who was riding without lights on after dark following a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Atwood Street.

Police investigated an alleged domestic dispute that was reported in the 1000 block of South Market Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a case of alleged vandalism that was reported in the 900 block of South Market Street. Resident told officers unknown subject hit their mailbox with a vehicle. Officers took information for a report.

Police investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Heise Park. Officers issued a citation for violation of assured clear distance to the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash. A passenger in one of the vehicles was injured. Police took information for a report.

Police arrested a female subject on a misdemeanor warrant for domestic violence in the 200 block of Portland Way North.

Police were asked to remove alleged illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia that was discovered by a homeowner. Officers seized suspected heroin and syringes discovered at the scene.

Staff Report

