Galion to spray for mosquitos Thursday and Friday

GALION — Weather permitting, the City of Galion will conduct mosquito spraying on Thursday, Aug. 26, in the northern half of the city, and Friday, Aug. 27, in the southern half. Harding Way is the dividing line.

Spraying will begin at 10 p.m. on each night.

Residents should close their windows and keep children and pets indoors during spraying. In order to help eliminate mosquitoes in your yard, you can:

• Empty, remove, cover, or turn over receptacles with the potential to hold water.

• Clean bird baths twice weekly.

• Discard old tires or store them indoors.

• Repair leaky plumbing and outside faucets.

• Make sure gutters and downspouts are free of blockage and are properly draining.

• Empty your pets’ water dishes daily.

The Galion City Health Department provides free mosquito dunks to the public to be placed into areas of stagnant water in order to prevent mosquito breeding. The dunks are available at the Health Department, located at 113 Harding Way East.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_MOSQUITO-CONTROL-LOGO.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.