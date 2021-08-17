Crestline Community Enhancement Fund raises $1,528

CRESTLINE — During the two-day fundraising event, #CrawfordForGood, the Crestline Community Enhancement Fund of Projects, Inc. raised $1,528.

The online fundraiser, which took place July 27-28, was hosted by the Community Foundation for Crawford County to benefit local nonprofits that chose to participate. The Crestline Community Enhancement Fund raised $850. With matching funds provided through the foundation, the total raised was $1,528.66.

“The funds will be used for the continued improvements to our community,” said Clayton Herald, Crestline Community Development Team member.

Herold noted that the Crestline Community Development Team has been hard at work organizing enhancements throughout the community, including updated playground equipment and new town welcome signs, as well as community events.

To donate to the Crestline Community Development Team’s efforts, visit Park National Bank or First Federal Community Bank in Crestline and designate your donation to Projects, Inc. To mail a donation, make check payable to “Projects, Inc.” and write “Crestline Community Enhancement Fund” on the memo line, then mail to Crestline Community Development Team, P.O. Box 303, Crestline, OH 44827.

Those interested in getting involved may attend the next Development Team meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 at VFW Post 2920, 100 S. Crestline St.

‘Grill and Chill’ tickets on sale

Tickets are being sold for the “Grill and Chill Raffle,” hosted by the Crestline Community Development Team.

Only 300 tickets are available and once all have sold the raffle will take place. The first-place winner will receive a quarter of beef with a 6.5 cubic foot upright freezer. The second-place winner will receive half of a hog and a pellet grill. Rus-Men Farms of Galion hs donated the meat to the fundraising effort.

Tickets cost $10 each and may be purchased from any Crestline Community Development Team member, at the Crestline branches of Park National Bank and First Federal Bank, or at the Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce.

Follow the Crestline Community Development Team on Facebook for raffle updates.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/08/web1_CRESTLINE-CDT-LOGO.jpg

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.