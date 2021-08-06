CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Ohio’s Orchids

Sunday, Aug. 8 • 2 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Though orchids typically bring to mind tropical locales, Ohio has nearly 50 species of wild orchids. One of these, Downy Rattlesnake Plantain, can be found in the woodlands of Lowe-Volk Park! Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for a short presentation on Ohio’s orchids and for a hike to see our very own specimens. With luck, we’ll catch our orchids in full bloom! Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

Water Carnival

Saturday, Aug. 14 • 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

The Crawford Park District Water Carnival is a great way to appreciate the importance of water in an ecosystem and also to have a great time getting wet during water games! There will be fire trucks, an inflatable ball that floats on the water, a slip and slide, water balloons, and much more. Come ready to get wet and have fun with the entire family.

Unger Park Bioblitz

Sunday, Aug. 15 • 2 p.m.

Unger Park, 1303 Bucyrus-Nevada Road

August’s bioblitz focus will be documenting the wildlife at Unger, which features a prairie, woodlands, a wetland, pond, and river. Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea as you use iNaturalist to document your park’s diversity of life. Fun for all ages—all you need is a camera or phone and a willingness to explore. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

Yoga in the Park

Sunday, Aug. 15 • 3 p.m.

Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598

Join Crawford Park District volunteer and Instructor Kay Smith for an hour of outdoor Yoga with beautiful Lowe-Volk Park as the backdrop. Moving gracefully from one pose to the next, while focusing on balance and breath, enjoy a full mind-body experience. Bring your mat and water. In the event of inclement weather, class will take place in the Nature Center. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.

For information or to register for events, contact the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000. Visit the website www.crawfordparkdistrict.org or visit the Facebook page to see a schedule of events. Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

