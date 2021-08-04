Mobile food pantry returns to Galion on Aug. 11

GALION — Galion City Schools, in partnership with the Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio, will host the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry event on the district’s campus on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Partial funding for this program was provided by the City of Galion. The city provided $32,205 in CARES Act funding for this program to ensure that the monthly food distributions continue locally.

Second Harvest will be distributing free assorted boxes of shelf-stable food, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk, and more from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Galion Middle School on August 11. Those wishing to participate are asked to pre-register prior to the event online at https://freshtrak.com/register/event/50673.

This is a drive-thru distribution, and for everyone’s safety please follow these guidelines:

• Masks are optional during registration and while your vehicle is being loaded

• Please remain in your vehicle

• Food will only be placed in the trunk of your vehicle

• Food cannot be placed in the front or back seat area

• Please ensure trunk space is clean and clear of other items

• Two households per vehicle

Families with questions can call 440-960-2265.

Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are equal opportunity providers.

