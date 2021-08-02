Drug raids executed in Bucyrus and Crestline

BUCYRUS — Two more suspected illegal drug trafficking locations in Crawford County were raided by law enforcement agents last week.

In a joint press release issued on Friday, July 30, Sheriff Scott Kent announced that deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and agents from the METRICH Drug Task Force concluded an illegal narcotics investigation on Thursday, July 29 by executing search warrants at 708 North Lane Street in Bucyrus and at 512 Union Street in Crestline. Officers from the Bucyrus, Crestline, and Galion police departments assisted in the raids.

Law enforcement officers seized a large amount of suspected marijuana, the estimated weight of which exceeded 20 pounds, Xanax, acid, mushrooms, firearms, drug paraphernalia, and more than $27,000 in cash, according to the press release.

Kent said no arrests have been made in this case as of now and the sheriff’s office is asking for the subjects that are targets of this investigation contact the sheriff’s office or turn themselves in.

Criminal charges are pending against the individuals who are the targets of this investigation. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for review for all charges.

This case is still currently being investigated by detectives from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Lt. Craig Moser encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity to the sheriff’s office at 419-562-7906 or leave a tip at METRICH at 1-419-52-CRIME or https://www.metrich.com.

In the month of July, Crawford County law enforcement agencies and METRICH Drug Task Force agents successfully executed six drug raids at locations in Bucyrus, Crestline, and Galion. In Galion alone, three raids resulting in the arrest of four indviduals occurred between July 14 and July 23.

