Audition for ‘Madagascar, A Musical Adventure Jr.’ set for Aug. 29

MARION — The Palace Theatre is gearing up to bring the DreamWorks animated motion picture, Madagascar, to life on stage this October. In preparations for the production, “Madagascar, a Musical Adventure Jr.”

Marion Palace Theatre Executive Director Bev Ford announces open auditions will be held on Sunday, August 29 from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Director Kristi Wink is looking to cast boys and girls ages 7 to 15 years, to fill the roles of Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Gloria the Hippo, and Melman the Giraffe among many other beloved characters, for this Junior Palace Production. Character breakdowns can be found on the Palace Theatre website.

Auditioners should come dressed in casual clothing and shoes appropriate for performing choreography. Those interested in chorus only will be asked to dance and sing with a group. Individuals wishing to audition for principle roles are asked to come prepared to sing a one-minute solo audition tune and read from the script. A pianist will be provided. No CDs and no songs from the show.

A “family-friendly” rehearsal schedule is set to meet Monday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Performance dates for “Madagascar, A Musical Adventure Jr.” are October 8, 9, and 10, 2021 on the Palace Theatre’s main stage.

For more information about auditions or to purchase tickets for the production, please contact the Palace box office at (740) 383-2101 or visit the Palace website at www.marionpalace.org. The box office is located at 270 W. Center St. in downtown Marion. Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Closed Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday.

