Nathan Harvey new manager of Crawford Success Center

BUCYRUS — North Central State College has appointed Bucyrus native Nathan Harvey to be the new manager of the Crawford Success Center.

Harvey graduated from Bucyrus High School in 2009 and recently graduated from Franklin University with his master’s in business administration.

Harvey brings previous experience in the private sector that includes both for-profit and non-profit organizations. He recently served as a credit analyst at First Federal Bank of Ohio in Galion. He said he is excited to continue to serve the community in his new role at the Crawford Success Center.

“I look forward to building upon the foundation already established at the Crawford Success Center from years prior,” Harvey said. “I am most excited at the opportunity to develop meaningful relationships with students and families in the area and to help better their futures and to provide opportunities to grow professionally.”

Harvey began serving in his new position on July 11.

Amanda Sheets, former manager of the Crawford Success Center, has been appointed the director of admissions, recruiting, and gateway services at North Central State College.

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

Nathan Harvey is the new manager of the Crawford Success Center in Bucyrus. The Bucyrus native formerly worked as a credit analyst at First Federal Bank of Ohio in Galion. https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/07/web1_Nathan_Harvey.jpg Nathan Harvey is the new manager of the Crawford Success Center in Bucyrus. The Bucyrus native formerly worked as a credit analyst at First Federal Bank of Ohio in Galion. North Central College

Staff Report

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.

Follow @GalionInquirer on Twitter. Like The Galion Inquirer on Facebook.