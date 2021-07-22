Leesville Grange prepares for county fair

LEESVILLE — Leesville Grange #2078 met at Jefferson Township Fire Department on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at 7 p.m. Master/President Donald Graf presided over the meeting. Chaplain Dorothy Eckert offered prayer followed by the pledge of allegiance to the American Flag.

The Legislative Chairperson report was House Bill 248 Enact Vaccine Choice and Anti-Discrimination Act.

The Family Activities Chairperson reported that a suggestion was made by the baking judge that entries be cut differently in order to examine the baking. All Family Activities projects will be judged at the next meeting.

The Deaf Activities Chairperson had an article read about hearing being important throughout life. Please bring school supplies for the Deaf School to the next meeting.

Community Service Chairperson reported a thank you note was sent to Pastor Sandy Stover of Blooming Grove United Methodist Church for a donation of pill bottles. The Ohio State Grange and Leesville Grange will discontinue collecting these pill bottles for Matthew 25 Ministries after the first of October. Leesville Grange will work with Crestline Lions Club to collect eye glasses and cases.

Finalization of plans for Crawford County Fair booth. Theme is “Ohio Granges — Moving Forward, Opening New Doors and Preserving the Past.”

Lecturer program theme was “Let’s Go to the County Fair.”

The next regular Leesville Grange #2078/Crawford County Pomona Grange #36 meeting will be held at the Jefferson Township Fire Department on Tuesday, August 3 at 6:30 p.m. Lunch will be smorgasbord surprise.

By Don Graf

