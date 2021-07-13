GALION POLICE REPORTS

July 5

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of obstructing justice, obstructing official business, and two counts of refusal of field sobriety test with prior conviction following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police arrested a female subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct after responding to an incident in the 100 block of Easton Way. The suspect was intoxicated at the time of her arrest.

July 8

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of criminal damaging/endangering and theft after responding to an incident in the 900 block of East Walnut Street.

Police issued a verbal warning to motorist for driving outside of the marked lanes and having a loud exhaust system following traffic stop in the 300 block of Harding Way East.

Police investigated a report of a missing/runaway juvenile in the 200 block of West Church Street. Officers took information for a report.

July 9

Police assisted Crawford County Children Services officials who were conducting a welfare check at a residence in the 800 block of Carter Drive.

Police investigated a case of alleged theft that was reported in the 900 block of Wagner Avenue. Individual told officers that an undisclosed amount of money was stolen from them. Officers took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject who was wanted on a warrant during a welfare check of a juvenile at a residence in the 500 block of Richardson Avenue.

July 10

Police issued citations to a motorist for expired license plates or validation sticker and non-compliance suspension following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a verbal warning to a motorist for driving the wrong way on a one-way street in Heise Park.

Police investigated a case of alleged telephone harassment that was reported by resident in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. Officers took information for a report.

Police arrested a male subject who was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant issued by Marion County authorities. Officers transferred custody of the male subject to deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Police conducted welfare check of a juvenile at the request of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office. Officers located the juvenile at a residence in the 900 block of Charles Street. Juvenile advised officers that she was okay and that she would contact her mother.

Police investigated a report that an adult was paying juveniles to beat up other juveniles in the vicinity of Libby Lane. Officers took information for a report.

July 11

Police issued citations to a motorist for fictitious plates, non-compliance suspension, and not yielding right of way while making a left turn following a traffic stop in the 7800 block of Ohio 309.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for improper backing after investigating a two-vehicle traffic accident at the intersection of North East and Sherman streets. No injuries were reported. Officers took information for a report.

Police K-9 unit assisted officers from the Crestline Police Department during a traffic stop in the 400 block of East Livingston Avenue, Crestline.

Police issued a citation to a motorist for driving under suspension following a traffic stop on North East Street.

Police issued a warning to a motorist for expired registration following a traffic stop in the 700 block of Carter Drive.

