Council on Aging senior center reopens July 6

BUCYRUS — The Crawford County Council on Aging (COA) will reopen its doors to senior citizens July 6. Activities on the calendar in July will take place inside the senior center, 200 S. Spring St., Bucyrus, or at designated places around the county.

The grand opening celebration from 1 to 3 p.m. on July 6 kicks off Patriotic Week at the senior center.

“I’m planning a themed week of fun each month. In June we had Beach Party Week where each activity had a beach/tropical theme. In July, we are having a Patriotic Week celebrating Independence Day, the Bucyrus Bicentennial and our reopening,” Activities Coordinator Courtney Moody said.

The center is closed Monday, July 5, in observance of Independence Day. The grand opening celebration on July 6 will feature a free cookout and Mark’s Homemade Ice Cream for seniors 55 and older.

On July 7 there will be a presentation on the 1928 Seagrave Engine #2 at 10:15 a.m. in the parking lot. Lieutenant Barry Herschler from the Bucyrus Fire Department will present the history and bring the vehicle to the Council on Aging. The engine was in service at the Bucyrus Fire Department from 1928 to 1964 and was purchased during Chief William F. Mader’s tenure.

Patriotic bingo will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. July 8 at the senior center. Those attending are encouraged to wear patriotic attire. Some bingo prizes will have a patriotic theme. Regular and special round prizes are sponsored by Orchard Park Assisted Living and Villas.

The reopening week ends with another party. In celebration of the Bucyrus Bicentennial, the COA is having a Happy Birthday Bucyrus Party for seniors from 1 to 3 p.m. July 9. In-A-Jam band will perform at 1 p.m. Following the performance, seniors will enjoy cake and ice cream. There will be a Bucyrus-themed raffle basket and tickets are $1 each or get six for $5. Tickets may be purchased at the event with cash or check and the winner will be drawn at the end of the party.

Senior Walking Club continues at 8:30 a.m. Thursdays in July. This month, the walks will take place at Sears Woods. Those who are not regular attendees should call to sign up. The walk is canceled if it is raining that morning or if there was a lot of rain overnight. “Canceled” just means Courtney will not attend, but those who still want to walk can go.

Chair Yoga will be offered at 9:30 a.m. July 12 and 26. The class includes some standing positions. An exercise waiver is required to participate. Chair yoga can help improve balance, increase flexibility and promote mobility.

The Council on Aging is partnering with the Galion Historical Society to offer a free scavenger hunt for seniors at 2 p.m. July 14 at Brownella Cottage, 132 S. Union St., Galion. Participants will be given scavenger hunt papers and clipboards, filling out the papers as they tour the cottage. At the end of the game, participants will be entered to win a prize. Sign up is required and limited. Participants are encouraged to give a donation to the historical society.

Two movie days are scheduled in July. A 2006 heartwarming film starring Will Smith and his son will be shown at 9:15 a.m. July 16; donuts will be offered. A 2012 drama starring Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams and Justin Timberlake will be shown at 1 p.m. July 22 and viewers may enjoy popcorn during the show.

“Instead of offering the same war-themed films that are played around Independence Day, I decided to offer different movies that still have that American theme. The July 16 movie is all about the American Dream; an underdog struggling to make a better life for himself and his son. The July 22 film is about America’s pastime, baseball, and some of the realizations and struggles older Americans go through as they age,” Moody said. “Seniors can call the senior center or stop by to find out the film titles.”

A canvas painting class will be offered at 1 p.m. July 20. Participants will follow a video tutorial to create a beautiful patriotic mason jar painting on a black canvas. No previous painting experience needed. Cost is $8 and registration is required and limited.

New Washington bingo will be from 2 to 3 p.m. July 23 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 E. Mansfield St., New Washington. The bingo will be inside the church’s air-conditioned social hall. Free to play and winners get prizes. Regular and special round prizes are sponsored by Secor Funeral Home. Registration is required.

A crochet circle will begin at 1:30 p.m. July 26 at the senior center. Participants should bring their own supplies. The circle is open to knitters and other handcrafters.

Crestline bingo will be from 2 to 3 p.m. July 28 at the community building (formerly the Golden Age Center), 102 N. Thoman St., Crestline. Paper bingo cards and daubers will be provided. One of the special round prizes will be a one-year subscription to the Crestline Advocate. Registration is required.

To register for activities, call Courtney Moody at 419-562-3050, Option 4, or email cmoody@cccoa.org. COA activities are open to Crawford County seniors ages 55 and older.

The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency and has been serving senior citizens since 1974.

