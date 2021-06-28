GALION AREA NOTEBOOK

Northmor Local Schools BOE meets June 29

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29 in the board office, 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to northmor.k12.oh.us.

Music in the Park series

The Music in the Park 2021 concert series is underway. Concerts will be held at 7 p.m. each week at the Heise Park band shell. Following is the lineup of artists: June 29, The Gatlin Show. Admission is free. Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Chapel is the sponsor of the annual music series. Lawn seating is available and lawn chairs are encouraged. For information, contact Snyder Funeral Home Richardson Davis Funeral Home 419-468-1424. In case of inclement weather, the concerts will be moved to the St. Joseph Catholic Church Activity Center at 135 North Liberty Street, Galion.

Mobile food pantry open June 30

Galion City Schools and Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio are co-hosting the Crawford County Mobile Drive-Thru Pantry on Wednesday, June 30 at Galion Middle School. The pantry will be open from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. There is no cost to pick up food from the pantry. To register for the pantry, go to https://freshtrak.com/register/event/42683. For information, call 440-960-2265. Partial funding for this program was provided by the City of Galion, which provided $32,205 in CARES Act funding to ensure the food distributions continue in Galion.

Humane Society bingo June 30

The Humane Society Serving Crawford County will host its weekly Wednesday night bingo game on June 30. The games will be played at The Pickwick Place, 1875 N. Sandusky Ave., Bucyrus. Doors open at 4 p.m. Games begin at 6:30 p.m. All social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. For information, go to Humane Society Serving Crawford County on Facebook, or www.crawfordhumane.com. The phone number is 419-562-9149.

Safety Town set for July 26-29

Registration forms for the 2021 Galion Safety Town are now available. The program will be held July 26-29 and is open to children entering kindergarten for the 2021-22 school year. The Galion Police Department organizes this program to educate children on a variety of safety topics before they start school. Forms are due by June 30 or whena maximum capacity of 75 registrations is reached, whichever comes first. There is no cost for this event and it will be held at Galion Primary School. Registration forms can be picked up at Galion Police Department, Galion Primary School, Galion St. Joe’s, St. Paul United Methodist Church, or Sara Beegle Day Care. Forms must be returned to the Galion Police Department to ensure an accurate count.

GriefShare meets at First Lutheran

First Lutheran Church will host a GriefShare group each Wednesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the church, located at 127 S. Columbus St. in Galion. GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member, or a friend through death. It is a 13-week, Christ centered, biblically-based support group with three major components: a video, a group discussion, and a workbook. A person who is grieving the loss of a loved one can join at any time during the 13 weeks since each session is self contained. For information and/or to register for the program, contact Cathy at 419-571-5948 or Dori at 419-631-6112.

Pickle Run Festival July 2-3

The Pickle Run Festival is scheduled for July 2-3 at Heise Park in Galion. To see the schedule of events, go to the Pickle Run Festival Facebook page.

Crestline Freedom Celebration July 3

The Crestline Freedom Celebration is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 3 at The Hub at Village Square, 311 North Seltzer Street. The Crestline Lions Club is sponsoring a fireworks display beginning at 10 p.m. at Old Hutson Stadium.

Crestline Council meets July 5

Crestline Village Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 5 at Village Hall, 100 North Seltzer Street. For information, go to www.crestlineoh.com.

Laws Committee meets July 6

The Galion City Council Laws, Ordinances, Zoning, and Permits Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 6 in Council Chambers at Galion City Hall, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Utilities Committee meets July 7

The Galion City Council Utilities Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 7 in Council Chambers at Galion City Hall, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Chamber Chat set for July 7

The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce’s Chamber Chat will meet at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, July 7 at Three Bean Coffee House, 125 Harding Way East, Galion. To register for the free networking event, contact the chamber at 419—7737 or email ceo@galion-crestlinechamber.org.

Streets Committee meets July 8

The Galion City Council Streets, Alleys, Trees, and Bridges Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8 in Council Chambers at Galion City Hall, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Galion Schools BOE special meeting

The Galion City Schools board of education will conduct a special meeting at 8 a.m. on Friday, July 9 in the District’s Administrative Center Conference Room. To see the board of education meeting schedule and agendas, go to www.galionschools.org, click on the District tab, and then click on the Board of Education tab.

BORN garage sale July 9-10

Bucyrus Outreach and Restoration Network (BORN) multi-church garage sale is scheduled for Friday and Saturday, July 9-10 at First Alliance Church, 1955 Hopley Avenue, Bucyrus. The sale will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 9 and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 10. All proceeds benefit the Bucyrus Outreach and Restoration Network.

Crestline Schools BOE meets July 12

The Crestline Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 12 in the Crestline High School cafetorium. For information, go to www.crestlinebulldogs.org.

City Council meets July 13

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13 in Council Chambers at Galion City Hall, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Parks & Recreation Committee meets July 14

The Galion City Council Parks and Recreation Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 14 in Council Chambers at Galion City Hall, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Police/Fire/Health Committee meets July 15

The Galion City Council Police, Fire, and Health Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 in Council Chambers at Galion City Hall, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Crestline Council meets July 19

Crestline Village Council will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 19 at Village Hall, 100 North Seltzer Street. For information, go to www.crestlineoh.com.

Northmor Schools BOE meets July 20

The Northmor Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 in the board office at 5247 County Road 29, Galion. For information, go to www.knightpride.org.

Galion Schools BOE meets July 20

The Galion City Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 in the Galion Middle School Computer Lab. To see the board of education meeting schedule and agendas, go to www.galionschools.org, click on the District tab, and then click on the Board of Education tab.

Economic Development Committee meets July 20

The Galion City Council Economic Development and Airport Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20 in Council Chambers at Galion City Hall, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Finance Committee meets July 21

The Galion City Council Finance Committee will meet at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 21 in Council Chambers at Galion City Hall, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

Colonel Crawford BOE meets July 26

The Colonel Crawford Local Schools Board of Education will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 26 in the PreK-12 Media Center. For information, go to www.colonel-crawford.k12.oh.us.

City Council meets July 27

Galion City Council will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27 in Council Chambers at Galion City Hall, 301 Harding Way East. For information, go to galion.city or call 419-468-9557.

God’s Little Acre Farmers Market open

God’s Little Acre Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. An outreach mission of First Presbyterian Church, the market is open from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through Sept. 25. It’s located in the pavilion and rear parking lot of First United Church of Christ at 248 Harding Way West. The market provides delicious and wholesome food and handcrafted items to the community. Products include fresh locally grown produce, artisan bread, home-baked goods including sugar-free and gluten-free items, locally produced honey and honey products, jams/jellies, plants, dog treats, a variety of handcrafted items and more. There is no set-up fee for vendors. Shoppers can register to enter a drawing for a free vendors basket each week.

Crestline Farmers Market open

The Crestline Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season. The market will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. each Tuesday from May through October. The market is located at First United Methodist Church, 202 North Thoman Street, Crestline. Following is the monthly schedule for the Crestline Farmers Market this year: May 11, 18, 25; June 1, 8, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; August 3, 10, 17, 24, 31; September 7, 14, 21, 28; October 5, 12, 19, 26. For information about the Crestline Farmers Market, contact Becky McKean at 419-545-1090. Like Crestline Farmers Market on Facebook.

Dutchtown Farmers Market open

The Dutchtown Farmers Market in New Washington is open for the 2021 season. The market is located at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 East Mansfield Street, New Washington. The market is open from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. each Thursday through Sept. 30. For information, go to the website dutchtownfarmersmarket.com, call 419-934-1616, or follow Dutchtown Farmers Market on Facebook.

Third Friday in Galion returns

Third Friday in Galion returns for its 2021 summer run. The monthly event will be held July 16, and Aug. 20. Third Friday In Galion is open from 5 to 8 p.m. Live music is featured on the main stage. Baker 47 will perform on July 16. Tight Rope will perform on Aug. 20. More than 20 vendors are scheduled to attend this summer. The Crawford Park District Animal Extravaganza will be featured. A food court will be available.

Summer Reading Program underway

The Galion Public Library Summer Reading Program “Tails & Tales” is underway. Children, teens, and adults are invited to participate. Participants can earn incentives, win prizes, and raise money for local animal rescue organizations. For information, stop by the Galion Public Library, 123 North Market Street, or call 419-468-3203. The Galion Public Library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Go to the website www.galionlibrary.org and follow Galion Public Library on Facebook.

Games at the library

Galion Public Library has added board and card games to its circulating collection. Games can be checked out for seven days and may be renewed up to three times if no one else has placed a hold on them. They must be returned inside the building, not in the book drop or even to another library in the consortium. They also accumulate overdue fines of $1 per day if returned late. Games can be checked out in the Children’s Room. You may also place holds via the catalog. For information, call Heather Tiffany at the Galion Public Library at 419-468-3203. The library is open from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Join 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program

The Galion Public Library is offering the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program for families. The goal of the free program is for parents to read 1,000 books to their children before they begin kindergarten. For information, stop by the children’s room desk to pick up a reading log. The Galion Public Library is located at 123 N. Market St. For information, call 419-468-3203, or go to galionlibrary.org. Like Galion Public Library on Facebook.

