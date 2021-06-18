Avita Health System resumes volunteer program

GALION — Avita Health System has resumed its volunteer program and is welcoming current and new volunteers to roles at Bucyrus, Galion, and Ontario hospitals.

“We had to postpone the use of in-house volunteers in the spring of 2021 due to the pandemic,” explained Tina Martin, Volunteer Manager for Avita Health System. “Many of our loyal volunteers were at high-risk for critical illness of COVID-19. In an effort to protect them, we stopped our volunteer program and closed the gift shops. It was a challenge to operate without their daily support, but we knew it was the right thing to do to keep everyone safe.”

Recently, Avita lifted volunteer restrictions and is recruiting individuals 18 years of age and older for open positions. Volunteer opportunities are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all three Avita hospitals. Some of the volunteer duties include hospital greeter, patient transporter, mail sorter, gift shop support, and cafeteria cashier.

“We are excited to welcome our volunteers back into our hospitals and they are excited to come back. I’m so impressed with their resilience, creativity, and dedication throughout 2020 and today. Even when we couldn’t have them in the hospitals, many of them were at home sewing cloth masks for our employees and the community. They have giving hearts,” said Martin.

Some of the most important benefits of volunteerism are fellowship with others and contributing to the greater good. Volunteering is good for mental health and can improve one’s mood, promote healthy physical activity, and provide an enriched sense of purpose. Volunteers at Avita often make meaningful social connections with other volunteers, employees, and patients.

“Safety measures are in place to help protect our volunteers. Per guidance from the Ohio Department of Health, we still require masking, screening, and social distancing for volunteers, as well as employees, patients, and visitors,” added Martin.

To become a volunteer at Avita Health System, call Tina Martin at 419-468-0727 or fill out a volunteer application at https://avitahealth.org/services/auxiliary-volunteers/#application.

