New GriefShare program begins June 16

GALION — First Lutheran Church will begin offering a new GriefShare Program this month.

The new group will meet from 1 to 3 p.m. each week beginning Wednesday, June 16 at the church, located at 127 S. Columbus St. in Galion.

St. Paul United Methodist Church began a GriefShare program for Galion and the surrounding communities in the Fall of 2018 and has since offered the program in the spring and fall each year.

According to press release from St. Paul UMC, “Over the course of nearly three years we have watched the numbers grow and realized something more needed to be done. Through prayer and the work of the Holy Spirit, we are pleased to announce that First Lutheran Church has partnered with St. Paul and will host their first GriefShare Group.”

First Lutheran will host a summer and winter program and St. Paul UMC will continue to host a fall and spring program, thereby offering this area year round grief support.

GriefShare is for people who have lost a spouse, child, another family member, or a friend through death. It is a 13-week, Christ centered, biblically-based support group with three major components: a video, a group discussion to allow participants time to talk about the video and how they are dealing with the death of their loved one, and a workbook to use at home. A person who is grieving the loss of a loved one can join at any time during the 13 weeks since each session is self contained.

“Whether your loss is recent or not so recent, everyone experiences grief differently. This program offers those who have experienced the loss of a loved one the opportunity to be with people in a safe, confidential and understanding environment where they will find encouragement, comfort and help in their grief journey,” the press release states.

For information and/or to register for the program, contact Cathy at 419-571-5948 or Dori at 419-631-6112.

Staff Report

