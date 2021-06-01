GALION POLICE REPORTS

May 28

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of possession of drugs (Schedule I or II substance) in the 800 block of Harding Way East.

Police issued a written warning to a motorist for misdemeanor possession of drugs following a traffic stop on Bucyrus Road.

Police investigated a hit-skip crash in the 800 block of Portland Way North. Male subject riding a bicycle was struck by a vehicle. No injuries reported. Police took information for a report.

May 29

Police issued a summons to a female subject on suspicion of failure to control a dangerous dog in the 700 block of Richardson Avenue.

Police seized marijuana after K-9 officer indicated on substance on an individual on N. Murray Street. Police took information for a report.

May 30

Police arrested a female subject and a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct (intoxicated, creating risk of harm) in the 900 block of Charles Street.

Police investigated alleged domestic dispute reported in the 900 block of Allen Street. Female subject declined to press charges.

Police investigated alleged domestic dispute reported in the 300 block of Pershing Avenue. No physical altercation occurred. Police conducted a standby for male subject to retrieve property from the residence.

Police investigated alleged domestic dispute reported in the 900 block of Charles Street. No injuries reported. Both parties involved decline to press charges. Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to both parties involved.

May 31

Police arrested a male subject on suspicion of disorderly conduct (intoxicated, creating risk of harm) in the 1200 block of E. Walnut Street.

Police issued warnings for disorderly conduct to a male subject and a female subject following a disturbance in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue.

https://www.galioninquirer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/38/2021/06/web1_GALION-POLICE-DEPT-LOGO.jpg